French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday spoke to Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian and called on him to stop Iran’s attacks against its neighbors.

In a post on social media following the call, Macron said he called on the Iranian President “to put an immediate end to the unacceptable attacks Iran is carrying out against countries in the region, whether directly or through proxies, including in Lebanon and Iraq. I reminded him that France is acting within a strictly defensive framework aimed at protecting its interests, its regional partners, and freedom of navigation, and that it is unacceptable for our country to be targeted."

“The unchecked escalation we are witnessing is plunging the entire region into chaos, with major consequences today and for the years to come. The people of Iran, like those across the region, are paying the price," warned Macron.

Calling for a new political and security framework that would ensure peace and security for all, the French President wrote, “Such a framework must guarantee that Iran never acquires nuclear weapons, while also addressing the threats posed by its ballistic missile programme and its destabilising activities regionally and internationally."

“Freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be restored as soon as possible," he stressed.

He also called on Iran to release Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, two French nationals detained in Iran on charges of "spying" for Israel's intelligence agency Mossad.

“I also urged the Iranian President to allow Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris to return safely to France as soon as possible. Their ordeal has gone on for far too long, and they belong with their loved ones," said Macron.

Earlier this month, with the start of the current round of hostilities, Macron announced that France would bolster its military presence in the region, including the deployment of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle.

While expressing understanding for the actions taken by the US and Israel, Macron said the military operations had been conducted “outside the framework of international law." He stressed that France, together with Germany and the United Kingdom, is calling for a rapid halt to the strikes and a return to diplomatic negotiations, stating that “a lasting peace in the region will only be achieved through renewed diplomatic talks."

A day later, Macron said he urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to preserve Lebanon’s territorial integrity and to refrain from launching a ground offensive. He stressed the importance of all parties returning to the ceasefire agreement.

Earlier on Sunday, Macron posted a message in Hebrew on social media criticizing Israel over its strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon and calling for the attack to stop.