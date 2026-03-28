The IDF on Friday conducted a targeted strike in Beirut and eliminated Ayyoub Hussein Yaacoub, a senior terrorist in Hezbollah’s Communications Unit.

Previously, he served as a senior figure in the terrorist organization’s rocket unit, played a central role in fire management, and took part in directing launches toward the State of Israel throughout Operation Northern Arrows.

As part of his role, he was also involved in force buildup and the strengthening of Hezbollah’s rocket unit.

In addition, Yasser Mohammad Mubarak, an additional senior terrorist in the terrorist organization’s Communications Unit who simultaneously held a position in Hezbollah’s rocket unit, was eliminated.

Overnight, the IDF conducted strikes on dozens of targets from the air and sea across multiple areas in southern Lebanon, in support of ground troops and as part of the ongoing effort to degrade the capabilities of Hezbollah in the area. Among the targets struck: weapons storage facilities, launchers, military structures, and additional terrorist infrastructure.

"The IDF will continue to operate with determination against Hezbollah, which chose to join the attacks on Israel and operate on behalf of the Iranian terror regime," a statement emphasized following the strike. "The IDF will not allow harm to the residents of Israel."