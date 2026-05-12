חיסול המחבל ששיגר את הטיל צילום: דובר צה"ל

A short while ago, an unsuccessful attempt to launch a surface-to-air missile toward an Israeli Air Force aircraft was identified. No damage was caused, and no IDF soldiers were injured.

In a rapid response, the Israeli Air Force struck a suspect who was fleeing from the launch area on a motorcycle.

In addition, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a number of suspicious aerial targets identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

The Israeli Air Force continues to operate in Lebanese airspace and assist the ground troops.

In an additional incident earlier today (Tuesday), Hezbollah launched a number of explosive drones toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. No IDF injuries were reported.