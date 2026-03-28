Three men were killed and two others seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash on Route 316 near the Nahal Yatir interchange on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 18:09 to MDA’s Negev dispatch center. Medica arriving at the scene found three men in their 30s with no signs of life and pronounced them dead at the scene. Two other men, also in their 30s, were treated on site and evacuated in serious condition to Soroka Medical Center with head and limb injuries.

MDA emergency medical technician Ziad Abu Arar described the scene as severe. “It was a shocking and fatal accident involving three vehicles," he said.

“When we arrived, three men were unconscious and showed no signs of life. Two additional casualties were semi-conscious with significant head and limb injuries. We provided urgent medical treatment and transported them to the hospital for further care."