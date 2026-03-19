A Breslov hasid in his 30s en route to Uman, Ukraine, was killed Wednesday night in a traffic accident in Sharm El-Sheikh, Sinai, Egypt.

In the accident, which occurred near Taba, two additional Israeli citizens were injured, one of them moderately. They were initially treated at a local hospital.

Baruch Nidam, Director of the International Division at ZAKA, who is handling the incident, said: "Upon receiving the report, I immediately went to the scene to handle the situation as quickly as possible. Now, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we are working to transfer the deceased and the injured to Israeli territory."

Following the start of "Roaring Lion," the joint US-Israel operation in Iran, plane service at Ben Gurion International Airport dropped to a minimum, forcing those wishing to leave Israel to find alternate routes. One of the main routes is the land border crossing between Israel and Taba, Egypt, with both Israelis and tourists booking flights from Egypt to their final destinations.

While El Al announced that it would not fly through Taba, WizzAir announced that it would increase flights to Sharm El-Sheikh.