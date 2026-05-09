קרית מוצקין: טרקטורון עלה על המדרכה - ודרס קשישות מצלמת אבטחה

Two pedestrians were injured today (Saturday) by a quad bike on Ben Gurion Boulevard in Kiryat Motzkin. Security camera footage shows the quad bike descending from the road onto the sidewalk and striking the two elderly women.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated the two women, both about 70, in serious condition, with head and limb injuries, to Rambam Hospital.

The police detained the quad bike rider for questioning.

Senior MDA medic Afik Tobias said, "This was a serious traffic accident, the pedestrians were lying nearby, one unconscious and the other conscious. They told us they had been hit by a quad bike. We provided medical treatment including bandaging, splinting and administration of medications, and evacuated them in MDA intensive care units to the hospital while continuing medical care. The quad bike rider sustained minor injuries and was examined on site by additional MDA teams who were present."