A suspected hit-and-run incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in Or Yehuda, where an 11-year-old girl was struck by an electric scooter ridden by two minors.

According to reports, the scooter was driven by a boy around 9 years old, with another minor riding along. After hitting the girl, both fled the scene without stopping to help or call for assistance.

Emergency medical teams arrived and provided initial treatment before evacuating the girl to Sheba Medical Center. Doctors later determined that she had sustained multiple serious injuries, including fractures in her arms and legs, a broken jaw, and a deep cut to her chin.

The girl’s mother described the incident with anguish, saying the riders “ran her over, abandoned her on the path, and escaped," adding that they “could have killed" her. She said her daughter is expected to undergo surgery and is suffering from significant trauma, struggling to open her jaw and currently limited to soft foods.

The family has filed a police complaint, and traffic investigators have launched a search for t

he suspects. Authorities are working to locate the two minors involved.