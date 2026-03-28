A man in his 60s was murdered in Tel Aviv on Friday evening by shrapnel from an Iranian cluster missile that was fired towards central Israel.

Magen David Adom EMTs and paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced the man dead.

MDA Senior EMT Shai Bachar said, “When we arrived at the scene, we saw a man in his 60s lying on the ground, unconscious and suffering from very severe injuries. We provided him with medical treatment, but his injuries were critical and we had no choice but to pronounce him dead at the scene. At the same time, additional MDA teams are searching the scene to ensure there are no other casualties."

The Commander of the Tel Aviv District of the Israel Police stated that the victim was not in a shelter at the time of the impact.

Paramedics also provided medical treatment to two people who were lightly injured at another scene in central Israel. They were evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and Wolfson Hospital in Holon.

MDA Medicycle Unit EMT Anwar Sharkawi said, “When we arrived at the scene, we rescued two men in their 50s from a residential building in mild to moderate condition, suffering from blast injuries and facial trauma. They told us the impact was on the roof of the building, which caused damage to the apartment, and they were injured while on their way to a shelter. We provided them with medical treatment, and evacuated them to the hospital in stable condition."

At least 11 different impact sites were reported in central Israel from the cluster missile, including one site in Petah Tikva, where a building sustained damage due to the impact.

The barrage from Iran, which hit the area at around 11:45 p.m., had triggered sirens in central Israel, Jerusalem and the Ashdod area.

An earlier barrage from Iran triggered sirens in southern Israel. That launch was intercepted, but debris from the interception landed at several sites in the region.

Magen David Adom paramedics and EMTs provided medical treatment to two people who suffered light injuries from shrapnel, including a 37-year-old man and a woman approximately 20 years old. They were evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)