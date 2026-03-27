Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about managing Israel’s capital during wartime and highlighted the city’s civic resilience.

“Although we experience about 50% of the sirens in the center of the country, we feel the war acutely. Overall, Jerusalemites are stronger than ever. We only want one thing: that the IDF wins, and that we feel safer and stronger," Leon said.

One shocking insight from recent attacks, especially the direct Iranian strike, is the enemy’s lack of restraint, targeting sacred sites and dense neighborhoods. “They have no law, no conscience. Wherever they can shoot, they shoot. Last week, an hour before Shabbat, it was on its way to the Western Wall. A few meters off, and it could have hit the Temple Mount. There were also landings in eastern Jerusalem."

Civil defense in Jerusalem, a city with ancient, dense construction, is a top priority. Leon explained that the response relies on wide deployment of public shelters and long-term urban renewal. “All shelters-about 500 to 600-are open. We have mainly addressed the shortage of shelters, though some apartments still lack mamadim. Ideally, everyone should have one near their home, and we are building more through urban renewal."

The municipal operations center has become the city’s heart. “Senior managers from the municipality, Home Front Command, Magen David Adom (MDA), fire, and police are all together. There is unity among all forces to keep residents safe."

Despite the tension, education has almost fully resumed. “We restarted special education first, then summer camps, with 90% attendance. It was not an easy decision and comes with responsibility."

Leon also revealed attempts by Iranian intelligence to recruit young Israelis online. “Young people aged 15 to 20 are recruited to provide information. It starts with small requests for photos, gradually escalating."

The municipality responded with a public awareness campaign, including lessons in schools and a social media video showing the recruitment process, which has over 1.5 million views. “We hope to raise awareness: if someone approaches you, don’t respond."

Jerusalem is also hosting thousands displaced from their homes. “I met a community from Arad, still in shock. We are helping about 800 people from across Israel, and we encourage others to come."

This year’s Ramadan passed with unusual calm. “It was one of the quietest in decades, partly because the Temple Mount and Old City were closed. Eastern Jerusalem has also been calmer in recent years."

Looking ahead to Passover, Leon said many plans are on hold due to security, but he remains cautiously optimistic. “We hope things will improve. Once the war ends, activity in Jerusalem will return to full scale."