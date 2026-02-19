The Jerusalem Municipality continues its preparation for a variety of possible emergency scenarios. About a month and a half ago, as part of an established and multi-year municipal security strategy, the municipality conducted a large-scale citywide drill in collaboration with the Home Front Command and all security and rescue agencies. The drill included the activation of municipal emergency units, population assistance systems, and essential services in the event of an emergency, among others.

As part of this preparation, a comprehensive emergency information booklet will be distributed to residents' mailboxes and various digital platforms in the coming days. The booklet includes life-saving defense instructions, a list of all shelters and safe spaces throughout the city, information on family preparedness, and more.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said, "Early preparation, personal responsibility, and adherence to the security authorities' instructions are key to safeguarding lives and the resilience of the city of Jerusalem. The municipality is constantly working to strengthen municipal readiness and is committed to providing a professional, swift, and responsible response to any scenario. I urge residents to review the booklet upon receiving it, keep it in an accessible place, and follow the instructions when needed."

He added that the Jerusalem Municipality will continue to operate during emergencies and will be available to residents through all channels - the 106 hotline, the municipal website, social networks, and official messaging channels.