אייל גולן מודיע על שמירת שבת מתוך האינסטגרם

Singer Eyal Golan surprised fans Friday by announcing in a special video that he plans to observe the upcoming Shabbat HaGadol.

Golan said the decision came “from the soul" and was inspired by his children, Alin and Liam, who have grown closer to Judaism in recent years.

“You probably know that Alin has been very close to religion for the past two years, and last week my son Liam decided to observe the two Shabbatot before Passover," Golan said. “I also want to observe the upcoming Shabbat, to get closer to my children, to draw closer to faith, and to strengthen the people."

Addressing his audience, Golan called for unity through tradition: “Come and observe as well, so that we will be united and strong, so that we reach the great victory. Everyone should make an effort, even the smallest effort possible this Shabbat."

Golan concluded on an optimistic note: “I promise you we will see lights and miracles. I love you all, may you have a peaceful, blessed, and quiet Shabbat." He asked fans to enjoy his songs at the conclusion of Shabbat.