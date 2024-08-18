State Attorney Amit Isman recommended to the Attorney General to open a criminal investigation against famous Israeli singer Eyal Golan, on suspicion of inciting violence against the residents of Gaza, as reported by Kan News

A few days after the Hamas massacre on October 7th, Golan called to "Wipe out Gaza" and "Not leave a single person there."

The decision whether to open an investigation against Golan is pending the decision of State Attorney, Gali Baharav-Miara. "Liam Productions" and Eyal Golan responded: "Am Yisrael Chai."

At the beginning of July, the State Attorney recommended opening an investigation against Minister of Internal Security, Itamar Ben Gvir for the same suspicion of incitement. This recommendation is also awaiting the decision of State Attorney, Baharav-Miara.

Isman then claimed that the Minister's words at the beginning of the war implied that he thought all residents of Gaza were terrorists and, in any case, it is clear that all residents of Gaza should be killed.

The Ministry of Justice severely criticized these two recommendations by Isman, to open investigations against Golan and Ben Gvir.

Channel 12 News commentator, Amit Segal responded "Isn’t this a joke? State Attorney Amit Isman is initiating a criminal investigation against singer Eyal Golan, who said to wipe out Gaza. For some reason he forgot about Yaron London who said the same things, but in an Ashkenazi accent."

MK Moshe Saada wrote: "After investigating the IDF soldiers, the next enemy to be dealt with has been found: a singer who expressed the rage felt by many Israeli citizens immediately after the terrible massacre of 10/7. On the other hand, the Nukhba terrorists, who slaughtered Israelis or their enemies in their own homes, who incite on social media to carry out attacks and dream of being martyrs – those the State Attorney is less likely to investigate or prosecute. This is what happens when we have the combination of a failed Attorney General with a can of worms, who have been appointed to this important position for political reasons only."