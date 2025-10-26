Singer Eyal Golan welcomed former hostage Elkana Bohbot and his wife, Rivka, during his concert at Yarkon Park on Saturday night.

Spotting the couple in the audience, Golan publicly greeted Bohbot, celebrating his return to Israel following his abduction by the Hamas terror organization. He then dedicated the song “Warrior” to Rivka Bohbot. The couple was visibly emotional and fought back tears during the tribute.

Elkana Bohbot, 35, from Mevaseret Zion, was kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival in Re’im on October 7, 2023. On the day of the massacre, he was part of the festival’s production team and assisted in treating and evacuating the wounded during the attack.

He is married to Rivka, and the couple has a four-year-old son.