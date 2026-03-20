The Trump administration took decisive action to expedite the sale of billions of dollars in weapons to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, and Jordan, bypassing Congressional oversight due to heightened security concerns in the Gulf, CNN reported Thursday.

This move comes as Gulf allies shoulder the consequences of Iran's growing hostility, in response to US and Israeli military actions.

In an official notice published Thursday, the US State Department confirmed that the Secretary of State had determined the existence of an "emergency" situation that required immediate action. This determination allowed the government to waive the usual Congressional review process for the defense sales.

The expedited deals amount to nearly $8.4 billion for the UAE, which will receive a range of advanced military equipment, including Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs), munitions for F-16 aircraft, unmanned aircraft defense systems, and long-range radar systems integrated with the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.

Additionally, Kuwait is set to acquire $8 billion worth of Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor Radars, while Jordan is receiving $70.5 million in aircraft and munitions support, which includes spare parts, consumables, accessories, and repair services.

These urgent arms sales come at a time when Iran has targeted US military facilities in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan, in retaliation for joint US and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.