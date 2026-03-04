The Pentagon has identified four of the six US service members killed in an Iranian drone strike on Sunday, according to CNN.

The soldiers were named as Capt. Cody Khork, 35; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20. All four were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, an Army Reserve sustainment unit based in Iowa.

Two other soldiers killed in the strike have not yet been identified.

According to earlier reporting, the suspected drone strike struck a temporary tactical operations center at the port of Shuaiba in Kuwait on Sunday. At the time of the attack, the soldiers were serving with the 1st Theater Sustainment Command.

A source familiar with the situation described the operations center as a triple wide trailer containing office space. The building was surrounded by concrete barriers typically used to protect military structures overseas from threats such as car bombs and improvised explosive devices. However, there was nothing overhead that could shield the building from drones or missiles.

The source said there was no siren or warning before the strike that would have allowed the troops to take cover in a bunker.

US Central Command said that 18 service members have been seriously wounded as a result of the conflict with Iran.

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have indicated that additional casualties may occur.

“They’re great people," Trump said about the six troops who were killed in a phone interview with the Daily Mail. “And, you know, we expect that to happen, unfortunately. Could happen continuous - it could happen again."