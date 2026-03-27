The Metropolitan Police said on Thursday they would reinforce security around the Jewish community as the holiday of Passover approaches, following Monday’s arson attack on Hatzolah ambulances in Golders Green.

In a letter to the Jewish community, Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, NW BCU Commander, stated that the force's commitment to the safety and security of all communities across London is their primary purpose.

"Our Jewish communities have been increasingly targeted by groups and individuals' intent on spreading fear, harm and hate," Williams wrote.

He quoted Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who said on Monday: "There is no 'us and them'. There is only an attack on a British community."

Officers from Counter Terrorism Police on Wednesday arrested two men in connection with the incident. The suspects have since been released on bail with strict conditions while the investigation continues.

"I can reassure the public that we will be closely monitoring these while we carry out further enquiries," Williams said.

The police are continuing to work to identify all those involved in the attack, with the investigation team operating around the clock.

To help reassure and protect residents in Golders Green, Williams said increased police presence will be visible in the area.

Specifically, he said, residents can expect additional firearms patrols, who will serve as a protective deterrent to those wishing to spread further harm; targeted patrols of officers to provide reassurance at key locations; and joint patrols with the Community Security Trust, Shomrim and other security partners.

A strengthened protective security plan for Jewish schools, synagogues, and community centers ahead of Passover is also being implemented.

"These officers are there for you. If you have any worries or concerns, please do not hesitate to approach them," Williams wrote.

He emphasized that the response involves more than just police efforts, noting close support from Barnet Council as well as Jewish community groups and charities such as the Community Security Trust (CST) and Shomrim.