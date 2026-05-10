Two men admitted to carrying out an antisemitic hate crime after verbally abusing a Jewish man in London while filming content for TikTok, police said.

The Jewish Chronicle reported that Adam Bedoui, 20, and Abdelkader Amir Bousloub, 21, pleaded guilty on Saturday at Thames Magistrates’ Court to a racially aggravated public order offense.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the pair traveled from Hillingdon to the Clapton Common area near Stamford Hill on Thursday with the intention of filming “antisemitic content for social media."

Police said the two approached a Jewish man, subjected him to antisemitic verbal abuse, and recorded the encounter for TikTok.

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 9:00 p.m. and detained Bedoui and Bousloub along with three additional suspects as they attempted to leave the area.

The other three suspects, two aged 20 and one aged 21, were arrested and later released on bail pending further investigation.

Detective Superintendent Oliver Richter, who oversees policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, described the incident as “a deliberate and targeted antisemitic attack."

He added that the pair intended to spread hatred through social media and stressed that such incidents “have no place in London."

Richter praised officers for acting swiftly, noting that the suspects were arrested and convicted within 48 hours.

“We know the harm incidents like this cause to communities and we will continue to take all reports with the utmost seriousness," he said.