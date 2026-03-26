IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir warned during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the military was nearing collapse due to operational strain and a personnel shortage.

According to Channel 13, Zamir told the Prime Minister, ministers, and heads of the defense establishment that "the IDF is going to collapse into itself" and added that he is "waving ten red flags."

According to Zamir, there is an immediate need for legislation that includes a conscription law, a reserves law, and the extension of the compulsory service period. He emphasized that the reserve force is having difficulty carrying the burden, given the large number of theaters in which the IDF operates.

A military official noted that the missions are increasing in Lebanon, Gaza, and Judea and Samaria, along with additional challenges, and that reinforcements in manpower are needed. "There are more settlements in Judea and Samaria, which is a blessing from our perspective, but more fighters are needed."

Political figures responded to the remarks. Opposition leader Yair Lapid said: “The Chief of Staff is warning of the collapse of the IDF! The government is ignoring it! In the next disaster, the government won’t be able to say ‘we didn’t know.’ It bears responsibility. It’s on its head. In the next government, we will cut 60 billion shekels in funds for draft evaders. We will enlist everyone. The discrimination between blood and blood will end."

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot also commented, saying: “The Government of Israel, the supreme command of the IDF, you will not be able to say again that you didn’t know. The Chief of Staff is raising ‘ten red flags,’ the reservists and their families are crying out, the government is ignoring it and continuing on its path: advancing draft evasion. Implementing mandatory service for all is the need of the hour; it is a moral imperative. Only this will return Israel to the right path, fulfill the IDF’s mission, and safeguard Israel’s security."