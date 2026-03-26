Ahead of Passover, leaders of the haredi community are calling for the release of yeshiva students imprisoned in military prison for draft evasion.

Haredi rabbis and public figures argued that it is unacceptable for yeshiva students to remain behind bars during wartime.

“The call is sharpened ahead of Passover, ‘the time of our freedom,’ as many haredi families prepare for the holiday while some yeshiva students will be unable to take part in the Seder night with their families," the Hamevaser newspaper wrote Thursday morning.

“In these days, as the haredi public prepares for the holiday, the painful feeling intensifies in light of the fact that there are Torah students who cannot celebrate with their families.

“Against the backdrop of the security situation, as the people of Israel are in the midst of a broad campaign against Iran, the power of Torah is the true protection for the people of Israel, and the yeshiva students devoted to their studies are those who carry the spiritual burden of the nation," it added.