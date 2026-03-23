Haredi leaders on Monday morning disseminated strict guidelines for yeshiva students during Passover break.

The instructions, issued as Israel works to pass a Draft Law to enlist haredi yeshiva students in the IDF, emphasize the need to maintain full continuity of Torah study and to avoid any confrontation with law enforcement authorities. At the center of the guidelines is the requirement to strictly preserve the continuity of Toray study, while following Home Front Command safety instructions.

"This condition, which forms the basis of the status of yeshiva students, remains in force even during these days of legal uncertainty. Any deviation from the accepted framework, whether through additional activities or outings that do not conform to the previously established guidelines, could endanger their status," the statement clarified.

In addition, due to the sensitive security situation, the guidelines stress the need to act with especially responsibly in public spaces.

"Students are asked to avoid any situations involving friction, arguments, or confrontations with law enforcement and to distance themselves from any scenario that could lead to conflict. Especially at this time, when tensions are high and the situation is sensitive, extra caution is required," the instructions said.

Regarding travel abroad, the leaders noted that although departures from Ben Gurion Airport have become more complicated due to the security situation, some individuals are trying to find alternative routes through other crossings.

However, it was emphasized that the risk does not decrease, and there is a tangible concern that yeshiva students could be detained at those crossings as well. “Therefore, great caution, prior verification, and full responsibility are required in order to avoid complications," they warned.