Extremist factions within the haredi community will hold a protest Wednesday night at Kikar Hashabbat (Hashabbat Square) in Jerusalem.

The protest, scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m., was organized at the direction of the Rebbe of Toldot Avraham Yitzhak, following a series of arrests of yeshiva students who were deemed draft-dodgers for failing to report to the IDF recruitment offices.

Protest organizers point to three key incidents in recent days that have caused significant unrest.

In one case, a young man was taken from his home late at night after forces arrived at the apartment, conducted a search, and found him sleeping in his bed. According to his mother, she was informed that her son was being transferred to a facility in the Jerusalem area and from there to detention, but as of now, she has not received an official notification regarding his whereabouts.

Two other young men were arrested in Beit Shemesh as part of a routine inspection by Israeli police and were later transferred to the Military Police. One of the detainees, according to his family, is an orphan who lost his mother after a prolonged illness.