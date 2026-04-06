The Ministerial Committee on Procurement has approved a Defense Ministry plan to further significantly accelerate the production of Arrow interceptors at Israel Aerospace Industries on a large scale.

The move is being advanced by Defense Minister Israel Katz and Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram as part of preparations for the continuation of the military campaign.

The deal, expected to be signed soon, will substantially increase both the production rate and the number of interceptors. Defense industries are already working to speed up production under the direction of the Defense Ministry, and the Committee’s approval will enable the expansion of these efforts.

The Arrow system, developed and produced in cooperation with the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), intercepts ballistic threats outside the atmosphere and at its edge. The system has proven its capabilities during the current war, intercepting numerous ballistic missiles launched from Iran and Yemen.

The acceleration plan is being led by the head of the “Homa" Directorate at the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development, Moshe Patel, together with the Budget Division and additional departments in the Defense Ministry. Israel Aerospace Industries serves as the primary developer of the system, alongside partners including Elbit Systems, Tomer, and Rafael.

Katz said: “Accelerating the production of Arrow interceptors on a large scale is already significantly increasing the number of interceptors produced each month and strengthening the State of Israel’s upper defensive layer against ballistic threats from Iran and its proxies. The State of Israel has enough interceptors to defend its citizens, and this step is intended to ensure continued operational freedom and the necessary endurance."

Baram added: “Over the past year - and even more so since Operation Rising Lion - the Defense Ministry has been operating in an emergency format to increase the production rate of multi-layered defense systems, foremost among them the Arrow system. The committee’s approval will allow us to fund actions already carried out and improve readiness for the months ahead."

Directorate of Defense Research and Development head Brig. Gen. (res.) Dr. Danny Gold said: “The Arrow system is the top layer of Israel’s multi-layered defense array and has demonstrated outstanding capabilities against missiles from Iran and Yemen in recent years. Accelerating production and expanding procurement of Arrow missiles are essential steps to maintain the IDF’s qualitative edge over its enemies."

IAI CEO Boaz Levy added: “At this time, as Israel is in the midst of the 'Roaring Lion' war and facing ballistic threats, the need for Arrow 3 is clearer than ever, due to its ability to enable high-altitude interception with precise, advanced, and highly reliable technology. We will continue to stand at the forefront, strengthen national security, and ensure that Israel’s citizens receive the best and most advanced protection in the world."