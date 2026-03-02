Since Sunday, Israel's Defense Ministry has begun an airlift to bring munitions and military equipment to the IDF.

According to the Ministry, the first cargo aircraft landed in Israel carrying various munitions and military equipment.

Defense Minister Israel Katz and Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, have prioritized bolstering Israel’s strategic endurance and ensuring uninterrupted operational readiness amid preparations for potential escalation across additional fronts.

The airlift operation is expected to scale up in the coming days, and is being carried out jointly by the IMOD Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD) through its International Shipping Division, the IMOD Missions to the United States and Germany, the IDF Planning Directorate, the Israel Airports Authority, and the Israel Civil Aviation Authority.