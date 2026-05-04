The Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that the “Gideon" refueling aircraft, a KC-46 model manufactured by Boeing, successfully completed its first test flight in US airspace.

The flight marks a critical milestone ahead of the aircraft’s expected delivery to the Israeli Air Force in about a month. The aircraft is set to be integrated into the IAF’s operational system and is expected to significantly enhance its strategic capabilities.

This aircraft is the first of six refueling planes procured by the Ministry of Defense’s procurement mission in the US.

The acquisition is part of a broad force buildup program led by the Ministry of Defense for the IDF, focusing on third- and fourth-circle capabilities.

The “Gideon" aircraft will be equipped with advanced Israeli technological systems and adapted to the unique operational requirements of the Israeli Air Force, enabling an extension of fighter jet range and helping maintain air superiority across all arenas.