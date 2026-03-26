A combat officer was moderately wounded by shrapnel from IDF fire in southern Lebanon and was evacuated for medical treatment.

In another incident, an IDF soldier was moderately injured from hypothermia during operations in southern Lebanon. In addition, a female officer and 13 other soldiers were also affected by hypothermia.

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF reported that a soldier was seriously wounded last night by mortar fire directed at forces in southern Lebanon. Alongside him, an officer and two soldiers were lightly injured. They were evacuated to a hospital and their families were notified.

On Wednesday, the IDF also announced that in a separate incident a reservist soldier was seriously wounded by rocket fire targeting IDF forces in Lebanese territory. In addition, another soldier and a reserve battalion commander were lightly injured. All three were evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

Hezbollah claimed that it carried out 95 operations on Wednesday, including attacks against IDF forces and launches toward Israeli territory.

On Wednesday night, Hezbollah launched rockets toward central Israel, triggering sirens in Gush Dan and the Sharon region. In its announcement following the launches, the terror group said the barrage targeted the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv and the “Dolphin intelligence base in the city."