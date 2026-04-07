A report by The Times claims that Iran’s newly declared supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been incapacitated since the start of the war and is currently hospitalized in serious condition in the city of Qom.

According to the report, which cites a classified diplomatic memo, Mojtaba Khamenei was named supreme leader following the death of his father. However, since his appointment, he has reportedly taken no active role in governing or decision-making. Instead, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is said to be effectively managing the country’s affairs.

In recent days, Iranian authorities released footage showing Khamenei allegedly overseeing operations from a “war room." But international analysts who examined the video have raised doubts about its authenticity, concluding it was likely generated using artificial intelligence.

Their assessment is based on several factors, including the absence of any accompanying audio of Khamenei addressing current events, his lack of visible response to major wartime developments, and technical analysis of the footage. Experts pointed to irregularities in facial movements and pixel patterns that suggest advanced digital manipulation designed to present an illusion of his active leadership.