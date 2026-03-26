Conservative MP Sir Edward Leigh, the longest-serving continuously sitting MP in the British parliament, addressed the House of Commons following the torching of Hatzolah ambulances in Golders Green.

“I think on an occasion like this it's right that we shouldn't apportion blame, that we should try and unite as the House of Commons and say that it's fine to be a critical friend of Israel, it's not fine to go around fully masked up and call for destruction of Israel and therefore the Jewish people, but I think we should be even more positive than that," said Leigh.

“We should say that we love the Jewish people, that we think they're the most successful immigrant community we've ever had in this country. They are fantastic and they have our complete, utter and full support and we will protect them at every opportunity," he continued.

“I agree with the Father of the House. I think he makes a very powerful point and I think there is hopefully a consensus around all of that. I do want to take the opportunity to reiterate the Government's horror as to what happened," added Leigh.

“These are despicable things that took place in the early hours of this morning. There is extensive activity underway to try and hunt those who are responsible down and I very much hope that we'll see progress in the near future on that," the MP stated.

Police in London are investigating the arson attack on four Hatzolah volunteer ambulances in Golders Green as a hate crime, with counter-terrorism officers involved in the investigation.

On Wednesday, counterterrorism detectives investigating the attack arrested two men , aged 47 and 45, in connection with the incident.

Both have been taken to a London police station, where they currently remain in police custody. Officers are carrying out searches at the two addresses.