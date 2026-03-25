The United States and Israel have decided to temporarily remove the names of two of the most senior figures in the Iranian hierarchy from their list of assassination targets, the Wall Street Journal reported this evening (Wednesday), citing US government sources.

According to the report, the move is intended to create a short window of four to five days during which no attempts will be made to harm Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

The suspension of offensive intentions is meant to create a temporary “immunity space," allowing the two officials to participate in efforts to establish a direct or indirect negotiation channel between Tehran and Washington, D.C.

Despite this operational “gesture," sources cited in the report expressed strong pessimism regarding the chances of success of the diplomatic move.

According to the report, there are currently “significant gaps" that are difficult to bridge between Western demands to halt Iranian aggression and the conditions set by Tehran for de-escalation.