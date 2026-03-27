Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Friday that there will be a “heavy price" to pay after Israel struck two of Iran’s key nuclear facilities.

“Israel has hit 2 of Iran's largest steel factories, a power plant and civilian nuclear sites among other infrastructure. Israel claims it acted in coordination with the U.S.," Araghchi wrote in a post on social media, adding that the “attack contradicts [President Trump’s] extended deadline for diplomacy."

He stressed, “Iran will exact HEAVY price for Israeli crimes."

Araghchi’s post came after the IDF confirmed that it struck Iran’s heavy water plant in Arak as well as a uranium extraction plant located in Yazd.

The IDF said that Arak was struck during Operation Rising Lion last June, and since then, “repeated reconstruction attempts by the Iranian terror regime have been identified. Therefore, the IDF has now struck the facility once again."

On the Yazd plant, the IDF noted that it is used to process raw materials mined from the earth so that they can later be used as raw materials for uranium enrichment.

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he would be pausing planned strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for another 10 days as negotiations continue, setting a new deadline of April 6.

"As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Speaking about the decision in an interview with Fox News later on Thursday, Trump said Iranian officials had requested more time through intermediaries ahead of a potential escalation, and that he agreed to extend a deadline from seven to 10 days.

“They asked for seven, and I gave them 10," he said, adding that talks were ongoing and “going fairly well."

Trump warned that if Iran failed to meet US demands, Washington could target additional infrastructure, including power plants.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)