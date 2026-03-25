Late at night, while communities in the Jordan Valley and surrounding areas slept, the “Itai" Battalion was already deep inside hostile territory.

The unit’s first battalion-level operation-under the Jordan Valley Brigade (417)-led to arrests, the disruption of terrorist infrastructure, and a strong show of presence.

For the battalion commander, this was not just another operation, but the realization of a vision born from the aftermath of October 7 attacks.

“This battalion is a miracle," Lt. Col. S said in an interview with Arutz Sheva. “A miracle created by many people who put their lives on hold for over a year. It was built by an exceptionally strong personnel officer who recruited many people and helped build this battalion together with me and the commanders."

The 96th Division, including the “Blitz" brigades, was established as part of the lessons learned from October 7. The original concept was to create a rapid-response force based on “locals"-fighters living in the area, keeping their gear at home, and able to deploy within minutes.

Since then, the model has evolved into a powerful reserve division comprising 25 battalions and five brigades, primarily tasked with defending the eastern border and preventing infiltrations and terrorism in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

S’s personal story is intertwined with that of the division. In 2018, he left the Israel Defense Forces after 13 years of service in key roles within the Givati Brigade. On October 7, 2023, he was abroad in a senior security role in the aviation sector.

“When you see all your friends fighting-people you fought alongside shoulder to shoulder-and some of them are killed, you find yourself sitting abroad realizing that something huge is happening in the country you love and protected for years, and you’re powerless," he recalled.

The decision came quickly. He cut short his assignment and returned to Israel. By chance, his former brigade commander from Givati recognized his potential.

“He told me, ‘It’s time-come be a battalion commander in my brigade.’ Of course I said yes, and we started building this battalion," S said.

The process was painstaking. It began with just 12 officers who first met in October 2024.

“We were officers from different backgrounds-commanders, staff officers, deputies. A year and five months later, this battalion is fully operational, with combat companies and soldiers who completed training and are leading offensive missions," he said proudly. “These are people from all over the country, of different ages, who left their lives behind. Some even had exemptions but chose to return to service."

Today, the battalion combines static defense along the eastern border with proactive offensive operations.

“Last night we raided two villages in our sector to thwart terrorism and prevent its growth," S described. “It was a significant milestone. We carried out arrests and weapons searches in cooperation with special units. I believe that by the end of our deployment here, there will be many more offensive operations alongside routine security activity."

The transition from civilian life to intense nighttime operations in hostile villages is not trivial. Lt. Col. S emphasized that readiness and precise planning are key-but ultimately, it is the spirit that drives everything.

For him, commanding a battalion built from scratch represents both a personal and national closure.

“Beyond the excitement and the operational challenge-where you must stay sharp and alert-this is the fulfillment of the purpose for which we were created," he concluded.