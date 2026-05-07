The IDF has confirmed that last week (Wednesday), it struck and eliminated Ibrahim Abu Tzakar, a Hamas terrorist who operated as a paramedic and led numerous attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

Following intelligence analysis, it can be confirmed that the terrorist Abu Tzakar infiltrated Israeli territory during the brutal October 7th massacre and participated in the abduction of Mia Schem from the area of Mefalsim.

The terrorist who abducted Mia Schem IDF Spokesperson

Mia Schem was abducted on October 7th after attending the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im, and was returned as part of a hostage release agreement in November 2023.

The IDF stated that troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat to Israeli civilians and IDF troops.