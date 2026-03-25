Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Wednesday held a situational assessment during which they approved a series of new high-value targets for strikes in Iran and Lebanon.

The approval was given in light of the ongoing intense multi-front fighting and the need to deepen the damage to the enemy’s strategic assets.

Alongside the approval of the targets, the IDF published official data on the scope of its offensive operations since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion late last month.

According to the report, the Israeli Air Force has surpassed 15,000 offensive munitions dropped across Iran since the start of the campaign.

This represents a dramatic increase compared to previous operations: the current number of munitions is more than four times higher than the amount used during Operation Rising Lion.