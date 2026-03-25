סוף למצוד: פוענח רצח בן ה-32 דוברות המשטרה

The Israeli Police have solved the murder of Sharon Stai, a 32-year-old resident of Rehovot, who was fatally stabbed outside a club in Tel Aviv approximately one month ago.

Officers from the Sharet station who responded to the scene found Stai in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later. The case presented a challenging investigation that required extensive inter-district cooperation and advanced technological tools to track the suspect’s movements.

After an intensive manhunt, detectives located and arrested the suspect, a 21-year-old Rehovot resident who had been hiding inside a military base.

In recent days, investigators completed their work, and the Tel Aviv District Attorney’s Office submitted a prosecutorial declaration against the suspect. A serious indictment for murder is expected to be filed against him in the coming days, accompanied by a request to keep him in custody until the end of the legal proceedings.