Pizza Hut announced that it is formulating a support plan for the family of Binyamin Yamano Zalka, who was murdered on the eve of Israel Independence Day at the pizza chain’s Kfar Ganim branch in Petah Tikva.

The company said one of the central elements under consideration is the continued monthly payment of Zalka’s salary to his family, reflecting the income he would have earned working at the branch.

The measure is intended to help the family cope with their devastating loss and provide them with stable financial support in the wake of the tragedy.

In addition to financial assistance, the chain is also preparing a dedicated support package that includes psychological counseling and emotional assistance for employees at the branch where the attack took place.

Yamano Zalka was killed after an argument at the pizzeria escalated into severe violence. A group of teenagers who arrived at the scene began spraying artificial snow spray inside the restaurant. When Zalka asked them to stop and leave the premises, he was violently attacked and fatally stabbed.