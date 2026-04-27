The police announced on Monday that they have arrested an additional suspect, a minor from Petah Tikva, in connection with the brutal murder of 21-year-old local pizzeria employee Yamano Binyamin Zalka.

So far, nine suspects have been arrested in relation to the case, two of whom have been released to house arrest for 12 days. The court has extended the detention of six others.

The suspect arrested on Monday will be brought before a court on Tuesday, depending on the development of the investigation and the request to extend his detention.

The police said that the investigation is being conducted in the Central District, led by the Sharon Precinct Crime Fighting Unit.

The police stressed that it continues to pursue additional suspects, using all available means, to investigate the truth and exact justice.

Earlier, the Zalka family delivered a statement to the media. His sister, Yaros, eulogized: “We understand that it’s not just about my younger, beloved brother; he has become everyone’s brother, child, and son."

His older brother said, “He was a beloved brother. I loved him very much, and so did many others. He was a good boy who never caused trouble, not at home and not outside. He knew how to help our mother with everyday things."

He spoke about his brother’s military service and his activity in Bnei Akiva, adding: “In the end, he found himself dying in a very shocking and cruel way. We are in deep pain; it’s hard to comprehend."