IDF troops continue in their targeted ground operation in southern Lebanon in order to enhance the forward defensive posture and defend the communities on the northern border.

As part of the operation, IDF troops dismantled a weapons storage facility. Following the strike, several terrorists were identified fleeing the site, and were subsequently eliminated by the Israeli Air Force, guided by ground forces.

In another instance, troops dismantled Hezbollah command centers in which numerous weapons were located. These weapons were used by Hezbollah terrorists to plan and carry out attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

In addition, the troops eliminated an armed terrorist carrying an RPG and a Kalashnikov rifle, who approached the area in which the forces were operating and posed a threat.

"The IDF will continue to operate decisively against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which chose to attack Israel on behalf of Iranian terrorist regime, and will not allow harm to Israeli civilians," a statement warned.

The eliminated terrorist and his weapons IDF spokesperson

Some of the weapons located in Lebanon IDF spokesperson

Some of the weapons located in Lebanon IDF spokesperson

Some of the weapons located in Lebanon IDF spokesperson