Minister Miri Regev, who oversees the torchlighting ceremony on Independence Day eve, stated in closed-door conversations that she considers Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, a worthy candidate to light a torch.

“I have to tell you that Sara Netanyahu not only deserves to light a torch - she also deserves the Israel Prize," Regev was heard saying in a recording published by Kan 11 News.

The minister elaborated on the reasons for her support, emphasizing Netanyahu’s work on behalf of vulnerable populations: “Sara engages in extensive social and community activity. She assists bereaved families, Holocaust survivors, and seriously ill children. She supports her husband in maintaining the resilience of the State of Israel."

Regev did not hold back in praising Netanyahu’s role on the international stage either: “On the diplomatic level too, in the meetings she attends with the Prime Minister, she carries out diplomatic activity and public diplomacy for the benefit of the country. To all those who scoff and raise an eyebrow - hopefully she will agree to do it."

Despite her enthusiastic endorsement, Minister Regev clarified during the conversation that she had not yet spoken personally with Sara Netanyahu about the matter and does not know whether the Prime Minister’s wife is interested.

Nevertheless, she concluded her remarks on an optimistic note: “I very much hope she will agree, because I truly believe she is worthy of lighting a torch - just as she is worthy of the Israel Prize."

The Prime Minister’s Office has already dismissed reports about the initiative as “fake news".