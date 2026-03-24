נאומה של שרה נתניהו דוברות

Sara Netanyahu said her sons have faced "shaming and violence" because they are the children of the Prime Minister, as she addressed an event for first spouses organized by US First Lady Melania Trump.

"As a mother, I feel this on a personal level," Netanyahu said. "When I raised my sons, Yair and Avner, I learned that in every generation there are new challenges. And in my own experience, my children have endured shaming and violence simply because they are the children of the Prime Minister."

Netanyahu called for condemnation of attacks on children, stating, "We must condemn personal attacks on children in any setting - whether in person or online."

Opening her remarks, Netanyahu expressed appreciation to Trump "for your leadership, for your vision, and for your decision to focus not only on the future generation of America but also on the future of children around the world," adding that the gathering represents "a moral stand."

She emphasized the dual nature of technology, saying it brings "great benefits" but also "great challenges" for the next generation.

Netanyahu noted that alongside her public role, she has worked for more than two decades as an expert child psychologist for the city of Jerusalem.

"Through my work, I meet children and teenagers in the most critical moments of their lives, through anxiety and ongoing stress, and especially now, during days of war," she said.

"Day after day, I listen to their fears, their dilemmas, their silence, and also their dreams. I see their pain, but I also see their strength."

She stressed the importance of adult guidance in the digital age, stating that "children cannot navigate alone in a digital world."

"They need protection, guidance, and a responsible adult who will ensure that the online space is positive, ethical, and educational," she added.

Quoting Winston Churchill, Netanyahu said, "With great opportunity comes great responsibility."

She described the gathering as "a bond of responsibility - between nations, between women leaders, and between mothers," aimed at building a stronger future by investing in children.

"Melania, thank you for this important initiative," she concluded. "May our shared effort help children all over the world to learn better, grow more safely, and flourish with hope."