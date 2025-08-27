Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara attended a tribute event in Binyamin celebrating the recognition of 17 new communities throughout the council.

Binyamin Region Governor Israel Ganz said: “We must move forward in applying sovereignty over the regions of Binyamin and all of Judea and Samaria. Prime Minister, the people of Israel are proud of you and stand behind you in this historic undertaking.”

The Prime Minister, his wife, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Governor of the Binyamin Council Israel Ganz, and many ministers and Knesset members participated Tuesday in the tribute event for the Binyamin Regional Council. The event, held under the theme of renewal, marked the recognition and legalization of 17 new communities within the council.

The event took place under the title, “All this is neither parable nor dream and marked the State’s recognition of the communities. At the start of the event, the Prime Minister’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, met with representatives of the communities and with wives of reservists living in Binyamin, expressing her appreciation to them.

Later, at the main ceremony, the Prime Minister, his wife, the ministers, and the governor delivered greetings to the new communities, speaking about the strategic importance of the move and the link between strong communities and strengthening the security of the State of Israel as a whole.

PM Netanyahu said: “Sara and I are happy to be with you at this exciting moment, and with you, Yisrael Ganz. I want to extend blessings to the ministers and Knesset members of the national camp..”

“The entire people of Israel rely on the courage of our sons, from Judea and Samaria and from all parts of the Land of Israel. We are safeguarding the land.

“I said in Ofra, and I say it again today: I promised 25 years ago that we would deepen our roots, and we have done so, together. I said we would prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, and we are doing that, together.

“I said that we would build and hold fast to our land, our homeland, and we are doing it. Those who live here can testify that their lives have become much simpler, much more orderly. And this is not the end - this is the beginning.”

Ganz added: “We are celebrating a historic and emotional moment that represents the direct fulfillment of the Zionist vision. The legalization of 17 new communities is another step that strengthens the Judea and Samaria communities and establishes facts on the ground. Now we must move forward in applying sovereignty over the regions of Binyamin and all of Judea and Samaria.”

“The people of Israel are behind you. The people of Israel are proud of you. There has never been an issue in the Knesset that received such overwhelming support. Even in the international arena, people are waiting to hear the news from here.

“We thank the Prime Minister and the ministers for their partnership, support, and involvement in strengthening the communities of Judea and Samaria. Distinguished leaders, you have merited to guide the State of Israel in this historic time, and we want to strengthen you so that you continue this sacred task, reinforcing Israel’s security and resilience on all fronts.”