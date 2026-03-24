Sirens were heard early Tuesday morning, shortly after midnight, across wide areas of northern Israel following the launch of a cluster missile from Iran toward the region.

A two-story building in Nesher was hit. The structure sustained damage, but residents were not injured as they were inside a protected space at the time.

Magen David Adom reported that teams dispatched to several locations in Nesher and Haifa treated a man in his 30s in light condition after he stepped on shrapnel, as well as a small number of individuals suffering from anxiety.

Footage: Impact scene in Nesher



צוותי מד"א בזירת נפילה בצפון הארץצילום: תיעוד מבצעי - מד"א

Sirens were later activated in the Shfela region, the Jerusalem area, the Negev, the Lachish region, and the Gaza envelope following additional launches from Iran. No injuries or damage were reported.

On Monday evening, around 10:00 p.m., sirens were activated in Eilat and the surrounding area following launches from Iran. No injuries or damage were reported.