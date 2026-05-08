Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, stated on Friday that Iran's response to the US proposal to end the war is still under review, adding that Tehran will announce its position once a conclusion is reached and that it is not affected by deadlines or ultimatums.

Baghaei’s remarks, made on the sidelines of a ceremony in Tehran, were quoted by the ISNA news agency.

Responding to a question regarding Iran's answer to the US proposal, Baghaei stated, "This matter is still under review, and we will announce it once we reach a conclusion."

Regarding reports that the Americans have set a deadline for Iran to respond to the plan, the diplomatic spokesperson said, "As I mentioned, this matter is still being examined; we are doing our job and pay no attention to such deadlines."

Baghaei also commented on Thursday’s exchange of fire between the US and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and said, "The action taken by the US military was a gross violation of international law and the ceasefire."

He stressed, "Although we are nominally in a state of ceasefire, our Armed Forces are in full readiness, closely monitoring the situation, and will respond to any mischief with decisiveness."

Baghaei’s comments came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States is expecting a response from Iran regarding negotiations and warned that any Iranian attempt to control traffic through an international waterway would be “unacceptable."

Speaking to reporters in Rome following a meeting with Pope Leo, Rubio said, “We should know something today. I mean, we’re expecting a response from them."

He added that the administration hoped the response would “put us into a serious process of negotiation."

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday night that the US is still negotiating with Iran, despite the exchange of fire near the Strait of Hormuz.

“We're negotiating with the Iranians. We have, you probably heard, we took our three destroyers and we rammed them through some pretty big stuff today, and we knocked the hell out of them," Trump said, referring to the exchange of fire with Iran.

“The destroyers weren't hurt in any way. The people weren't hurt, but they were firing at us, and we were firing back at them. And our firepower was a hell of a lot stronger than theirs, and they knocked the hell out of them," he added.

Trump also stated that the US proposal aimed at ending the conflict with Iran was more extensive than a “one-page offer".

“Well, it’s more than a one-page offer. It’s an offer that basically said they will not have nuclear weapons, they are going to hand us the nuclear dust and many other things that we want," Trump told reporters.

Asked if Iran has agreed to that, Trump said, “They have agreed. When they agree it doesn’t mean much because the next day they forgot they agreed."

He stressed, "We're not going to give them the right to have a nuclear weapon, there's zero chance, and they know that, and they've agreed to that. Let's see if they are willing to sign it."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)