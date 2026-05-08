The IDF announced on Friday afternoon that there was a possibility of launches from Lebanon, specifically toward northern Israel, following the elimination of the commander of the Radwan force in Beirut's Dahieh suburb.

At 2:00 p.m., sirens sounded in Acre, the Haifa Bay towns, Nahariya, and other communities in the area due to missile launches. Air defense systems intercepted one missile, while the others landed in open areas. MDA stated that it did not receive any reports of injuries. However, a home in a Mateh Asher region kibbutz was damaged.

"The IDF emphasizes that, at this stage, the public should remain vigilant, act responsibly while continuing to adhere to the Home Front Command’s protective guidelines," the IDF stated, adding that "as of now, there is no change in Home Front Command guidelines. Should there be any change, the IDF will update the public in an orderly manner."