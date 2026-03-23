כוחות צה"ל חיסלו חוליית מחבלים דובר צה"ל

IDF troops on Sunday identified a cell of armed Hamas terrorists in an SUV in the central Gaza Strip.

Following the identification, the IDF eliminated the armed terrorists in order to remove the threat

Prior to the strike, steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians. This included the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"IDF Southern Command troops remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF stressed.

On Thursday, IDF troops struck and eliminated four armed Hamas terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip, due to the immediate threat the terrorists posed to the forces on the ground.

According to a statement by the IDF, earlier in the day, troops identified the terrorists in two separate incidents near the yellow line.

Immediately after the identification, the forces struck and eliminated the terrorists to remove the immediate threat to IDF troops operating in the area.