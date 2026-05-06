Palestinian media outlets report that Azzam al-Hayya, the son of Hamas leader in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya, was killed in a strike in the Strip.

An Israeli official emphasized in response to the report that “al-Hayya’s son was not a target for assassination, but he may have been present at the location where IDF forces struck in Gaza during the day."

Another senior security official said that the son of the Hamas leader in Gaza was defined as an “active terrorist" in the terror organization, and that his presence in the area where militants were eliminated indicates this.

It was later reported that the target of the strike in Gaza in which Azzam al-Hayya was killed was a Nukhba commander who led one of the Hamas infiltration points in the Gaza border area during the deadly October 7 massacre.