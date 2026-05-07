Azzam al-Hayya, son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, has succumbed to his injuries following an IDF strike on Gaza City, an Al Mayadeen journalist in Gaza reported.

Earlier, in an interview with Al Jazeera, Khalil al-Hayya said that his son was seriously wounded, but not killed, in the strike on Gaza City.

"What we heard is that as of now, in the group that was randomly targeted, Hamza al-Sharbati was killed, while my son Azzam and another group of people suffered severe injuries," he told the media outlet.

Wednesday's reports had said that Azzam al-Hayya was killed in the strike.

An Israeli official emphasized in response to the report that "al-Hayya’s son was not a target for assassination, but he may have been present at the location where IDF forces struck in Gaza during the day."

Another senior security official said that the son of the Hamas leader in Gaza was defined as an "active terrorist" in the terror organization, and that his presence in the area where terrorists were eliminated indicates this.

It was later reported that the target of the strike in Gaza in which Azzam al-Hayya was killed was a Nukhba commander who led one of the Hamas infiltration points in the Gaza border area during the deadly October 7 massacre.