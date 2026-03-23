Residents of Gush Dan and central Israel, including the cities of Bat Yam, Holon, and Rishon Lezion, were surprised Monday morning by sirens following the launch of a cluster missile from Iran.

The sirens in central Israel were activated without prior alerts in the Home Front Command apps, after initial warnings had been issued only for the Lachish and Judean Lowlands regions.

Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot quickly updated residents and clarified the reason for the unusual incident: “The last siren was activated without prior warning due to concern about interceptor debris falling in our area." Brot added that at this stage there are no reports of damage or injuries in the city.

In the southern region, a weapons fragment impact was identified in the Ashkelon area. A structure was damaged as a result of the impact, and fire and rescue teams are currently making their way to the scene to search for possible trapped individuals and ensure there is no risk of fire.

No injuries have been reported, but the Home Front Command reiterated its guidelines, emphasizing that people should remain in protected spaces for 10 minutes after the siren, as interceptor debris may fall long after the initial explosion.