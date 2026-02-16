A fire broke out Monday morning at the entrance of a residential building on Bat Yam's Etzel Street.

Several calls were received at the Fire and Rescue Service's Dan District emergency call center in the early morning hours, and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arriving at the location, the fire crews discovered that the blaze had started in a structure used for storing religious items at the entrance of the residential building.

The firefighters acted quickly and extinguished the fire within a short time, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the building.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Israeli Fire and Rescue Services stated that a fire investigator was called to the scene to examine the circumstances of the fire and determine its cause.