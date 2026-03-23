The IDF on Monday morning announced that Ofer ("Poushko") Moskowitz was mistakenly killed by friendly fire during artillery fire toward Lebanon.

Moskowitz’s body was found Sunday morning following a missile strike in Kibbutz Misgav Am, inside a vehicle that had caught fire.

"Pushko. Spokesman, farmer, friend, a symbol and a legacy for all of us," the Misgav Am community wrote in a statement. "Throughout the years he was the prominent voice of all of us. We send our deepest condolences and a strong embrace to his family and to the entire Misgav Am community. The Galilee will never look the same without him. May his memory be blessed."

In a July interview, Moskowitz recounted his efforts to save the orchards during earlier attacks.

"I opened all the irrigation taps so the water would flood the area, and that’s what stopped the fire from spreading," he said. Despite his actions, around 400,000 square meters of fruit-bearing trees were destroyed in the blaze.