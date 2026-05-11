Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday urged President Donald Trump to “change course" on Iran as the Islamic Republic rejected the US proposal to end the war.

Replying to Trump’s post which stated that Iran’s response to the US proposal was “unacceptable", Graham wrote, “I appreciate President Trump’s earnest efforts to seek a diplomatic solution to change the behavior of the Iranian terrorist regime. However, between their constant attacks on international shipping, the persistent attacks on our Middle Eastern allies and now a totally unacceptable response to America’s diplomatic proposal, it is in my view, time to consider changing course."

“Project Freedom Plus sounds pretty good right about now," he added, in reference to the US operation in the Strait of Hormuz which Trump postponed last week in order to allow time for talks with Iran.

In a subsequent post after Iranian media reported that Iran had rejected the US proposal, Graham wrote, “The idea that Iran would not completely destroy all their enrichment facilities as part of a negotiated solution makes no sense. The moratorium - without complete dismantlement of the enrichment facilities and capabilities - truly becomes the JCPOA."

“I am certain that Iran’s refusal to destroy their enrichment capability will be soundly rejected," said Graham.

Iranian media reported on Sunday night that Iran has rejected the US proposal to end the war.

According to the report, officials in Tehran claimed that "the American proposal is equivalent to a surrender by Tehran to Trump’s excessive demands."

An Iranian official earlier downplayed Trump’s rejection of the Iranian response to the US proposal to end the war, saying that Trump’s rejection “does not matter at all".

Speaking to the Tasnim news agency, the senior Iranian official stated, "No one in Iran drafts plans to please Trump. The negotiating team draft is solely for the rights of Iran, and naturally, it is better if Trump is dissatisfied with them."