The Israeli man killed Sunday morning when a missile struck his vehicle has been identified as Ofer Moskowitz, manager of the avocado orchards at Kibbutz Misgav Am.

Moskowitz had evacuated with his family to Kibbutz Ginosar during the fighting in northern Israel, but continued to return almost daily to tend to the orchards and the kibbutz’s poultry coops near the Lebanese border, despite the ongoing danger.

Just days before his death, he acknowledged the risks he faced, saying, “At any moment a missile or a UAV could hit me. It's like Russian roulette."

In a statement, Kibbutz Misgav Am mourned his loss, describing him as “an orator, farmer, friend, and a symbol and legacy for all of us." The community added, “For years he was a central voice among us. We send our deepest condolences and a strong embrace to his family and to the entire Misgav Am community. The Galilee will not look the same without him. May his memory be blessed."

In a July interview, Moskowitz recounted his efforts to save the orchards during earlier attacks. “I opened all the irrigation taps so the water would flood the area, and that’s what stopped the fire from spreading," he said. Despite his actions, around 400,000 square meters of fruit-bearing trees were destroyed in the blaze.

Still, he spoke of resilience and rebuilding after the fighting. “With great joy and excitement, we are replanting. We are planting not only trees, but also hope, faith, and renewal."